Even This Tiny Corner Of The New BMW M3 Wagon Looks Perfect

Photo : BMW M

I usually roll my eyes at aggressively shadowed teaser photos but unnf get a load of the new BMW M3 Touring’s rear quarter! The chiseled sides, that quad exhaust! How hard is it to move to Europe again?



Advertisement

BMW has not officially confirmed or denied what markets the upcoming M3 Touring (wagon) will be sold in (I’ll update this post if the company’s reps enlighten me), but I have a feeling we won’t see it stateside.

Advertisement

Then again, while it’s true wagons aren’t popular here, high-horsepower cars are, so it’s not totally beyond the realm of possibility that BMW would decide there’s room to sell an M3 longroof even though the standard 3-Series Touring has been sunsetted here.

Regardless, details are still pretty scant beyond what you can see in the teaser photo above, confirmation of the six-cylinder M TwinPower turbo engine, and a coy press release from the Bavarian automaker. Here’s the “it’s official” statement though:

Together with the all-new BMW M4 Coupe, the new BMW M3 Sedan will be celebrating its world premiere in September 2020. It is also no secret that the new edition of the BMW M4 Convertible is to follow next year. However, attentive observers will soon be able to catch a glimpse of the prototype of a new high-performance automobile. In Garching near Munich, home of the BMW M GmbH, work is being carried out on a further dream-come-true: For the first time in the history of the BMW M GmbH, the model range will be complemented by a BMW M3 Touring.

And here’s a little passage on when the car might hit the road:

The first BMW M3 Touring is still in the early stage of its approx. two-year series development process. As in the case of other BMW M high-performance sports cars, the following also applies to the BMW M3 Touring: Whenever the prototype has been given the go-ahead for test drives on public roads, it means that the decisive step towards series maturity has been taken. Not only there will it soon be regularly sighted. As with all other BMW M models, the intensive testing and tuning process for the BMW M3 Touring will take place on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring, because the first BMW M3 Touring is, after all, first and foremost a BMW M3.

Advertisement

Again, based on what I’ve seen so far I think this car’s going to be limited to European roads. But anything’s possible with enough coin.