Even A Fake Ferrari 250 GT Is Worth More Than A House

A replica Ferrari 250 GT California used in the 80s film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” sold at auction last week for almost $400,000. That seems like an awful lot of cash for a replica, especially considering it was one of three used for the movie, and it isn’t even clear which scenes this one was used in.



If this all seems familiar, it’s probably because you remember when we told you about a replica Ferris Bueller Ferrari going to auction a little over a year ago. That one was VIN 0003 and went unsold at a Mecum’s 2018 Monterey auction with a high bid of $225,000.

VIN 0002 was last sold at a 2010 auction for about $100,000. All three of the cars were built by Modena Design in California after it was determined that a real Ferrari 250 would be too expensive to jump Chicago streets and drive backward through a glass wall.



This one, VIN 0001, had just received a full restoration by one of Modena Designs cofounders. It’s powered by a carbureted 427 CID V8 connected to a TKO 500 5-speed manual transmission. It has independent suspension, Wilwood calipers, and 12” rotors at all corners.



If you’re looking to be reminded of the incredible amounts of money people will spend on cars, you just need to combine the search terms “Ferrari” and “250.” Now even this fake one has been determined by somebody to be worth twice as much as the average U.S. house. It is perhaps one of the most famous fake Ferraris, or I guess 1/3rd of one of the most famous fake Ferraris. Still, $396,000 for a movie prop seems steep. If you have the means, I’m not sure I would recommend it, even though it is so choice.