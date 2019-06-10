Bad news, Europe; you’re about to lose two examples of American V8 aggression as GM claims the new European Union emissions regulations are forcing it to stop selling its 6.2-liter V8 Chevy Corvette and Camaro.



Soon the V8 Corvette and Camaro will just be the distant memories for many Europeans, and soon after that forgotten by their children altogether. But the EU’s new regulations, due to go into effect on August 31 this year, don’t jive with the 460 horsepower 6.2-liter LT1 and 650 hp LT4 engines found in GM’s two hottest sports cars, Motoring Research reports. GM Authority also reported on the upcoming changes back in May.

The new WLTP emissions standards would require both the cars to be recertified, and apparently GM figured the minimal Camaro sales and outgoing Corvette model just aren’t worth the investment in the European market. The current generation of both cars were introduced to Europe in 2011.

But the writing has been on the wall for some time, with a Final Edition

cosmetics package for the Corvette already offered in Switzerland and Germany earlier this year, and the announcement of the new mid-engine C8 Corvette set to be fully revealed by the end of the year.

Since the car hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s unclear if GM plans to sell the mid-engine Vette in any market other than North America. GM dealer Ian Allan Motors issued a statement on the last Camaros and Corvettes:

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer the last opportunity to own a piece of history in Corvette and Camaro. Both models offer incredible value compared to many mid-market and commonplace sports cars, yet carry Chevrolet’s legendary 6.2-litre V8 block, which is arguably one of the world’s most successful performance engines.”



Jalopnik also reached out to Ford to see if the V8 Mustang will be recertified under the new regulations and will update when we hear back.