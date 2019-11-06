Eliza & The Delusionals -- 'Just Exist'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
I’ve had this song on heavy repeat for the past week. They’re good, I’m looking forward to hearing more of their stuff.
Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
I’ve had this song on heavy repeat for the past week. They’re good, I’m looking forward to hearing more of their stuff.
Editor-in-Chief at Jalopnik. 2002 Toyota 4Runner.