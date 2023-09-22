The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Sometimes you want to drive just the top half of a Beetle

Rory Carroll
Comments (3)
Image for article titled Dudes Rock
Photo: Steve Lodi

Glassblower and VW builder Steve Lodi recently showed up to a VW show with a beetle so low it looks fake. Dubbed the Half Ass, the little bug is just the upper half of a 1974 Beetle body mounted on a homemade go-kart style chassis. Power comes from a 1993 80cc Honda Elite scooter. Here it is in action:

Quite possibly the lowest VW Bug on earth.

And here it is coming together in Steve’s shop.

Image for article titled Dudes Rock
Photo: Steve Lodi
Image for article titled Dudes Rock
Photo: Steve Lodi
Image for article titled Dudes Rock
Photo: Steve Lodi

This interior shot gives you a look at where the driver sits, which admittedly doesn’t look that comfortable but would be worth it rolling though light traffic.

Image for article titled Dudes Rock
Photo: Steve Lodi

Sharp readers will note that we’ve seen this trick before, from Italian YouTubers Carmagheddon and their Fiat Panda. I hope we see it again!

TESTIAMO L’AUTO PIU’ BASSA DEL MONDO.