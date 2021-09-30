Last week we told you about Ducati’s plan to launch six new motorcycles over the next handful of weeks, and the time has come for the first of them to launch. And let me tell you, this one was a bit of a surprise. Teased as an everyday wonder, I thought it might be a motard-ish version of the Scrambler, and others figured it would be a smaller engine Monster. We were all wrong, as it’s actually a new Multistrada twin. Interesting!

Powered by the same 113 horsepower 937cc Testastretta V twin as found in the new Monster, Supersport 950, and Hypermotard and the upcoming DesertX. This is quickly becoming a standard bearer for Ducati engineering, as it’s a really good engine with tons of useful power and super long maintenance intervals for an Italian. Apparently it only needs oil changes every 9,300 miles and valve clearance checks every 18,600 miles.

Many people might not think of an adventure bike chassis as being the best daily rider, but this V2 features 19 inch wheels and street-oriented tires. It’s not too tall, either, as Ducati worked hard to get this new chassis down to a reasonable 32 inch seat height, and the V2 is a bit narrower at your inseam than the V4 would be, making an even more comfortable standover. For many riders this will allow for flat footing at stops.

The base model V2 will come only in red with black wheels, while the Street Grey with GP Red wheels is optional on the S model. The Multistrada V2 kicks off at $15,295. The S, which comes with Ducati’s amazing Skyhook adjustable suspension, ride modes, cornering ABS, hill hold, traction control, cornering and flashing brake lighting, cruise control, quick shifter, and a high-res TFT dash, will cost you a bit more at $17,895.



Also optional for the V2 S is the Travel Trim package with side bags, heated grips and a center stand. Pricing hasn’t been released for that package yet, but it seems like the one to get if you want to go for longer rides out on the highway.

Multistrada V2 models will start trickling into your local Ducati dealer in December. Right in time for the riding season, right?