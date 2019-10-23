Ducati Dropped A Truckload Of New Motorcycles And E-Bikes

Italian two-wheeler company Ducati has unveiled an aggressive new lineup of production sport motorcycles ahead of the Milan Motorcycle Show today. It’s a massive infusion of new product which sees a new halo superbike for the brand, a new Streetfighter (which we saw a pre-production version of at the Pikes Peak Hillclimb), new versions of existing product, and a trio of new e-bikes. It’s all very exci ting.

The Ducati World Premier included three new sport bikes, the Streetfighter V4, as well as the Panigale V2 and Panigale V4. Three electric assist bicycles joined the lineup in the form of the MIG-RR Limited, MIG-S, and E-Scrambler. Then there were the new versions of existing platforms, which included the Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour, the Diavel 1260 S “Ducati Red”, the Diavel 1260 “Dark Stealth”, the Scrambler Icon Dark, and the Monster 1200 “Black on Black”.

Panigale V2

The new twin-cylinder Panigale replaces the outgoing 959 Panigale with a completely new look, new rider-focused electronics, a more comfortable seat, making for a more road-focused riding experience.

The engine in this little rocket is a 995 cc Superquadro V-twin making 155 horses at 10,750 rpm, and 77 torques at 9,000 rpm.

Ducati has made a pretty attractive bike with this one. It doesn’t feel like a huge departure from the bike it replaces, but just takes everything a little bit higher. It’s a clean design that is visually quite narrow and compact.

Panigale V4

Are you the kind of rider that thinks aerodynamic downforce is something you need in order to extract your personal best lap time? If so, then the new Panigale V4 is probably on your short list. The V4 now takes the complete aero pack from the V4 R race bike and applies it to a street legal super. You’ve got the front aerofoils, a plexi screen, nose fairing, smoother and larger lateral fairings, and more efficient radiator vents.

This is effectively an update on the V4 which launched in 2018, with a new stiffer front frame which makes the ride more tactile at extreme lean angles. Ducati’s new traction control system improves off-corner throttle down, and the new quick shift system allows high-rev gear shifts over 10,000 RPM.

This four-cylinder hyperbike makes 214 horseponies at 13,000 rpm, and 91 lb-ft at 10,000 rpm from a 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale motor derived from the company’s MotoGP mill.

Streetfighter V4

Think of the Streetfighter V4 as a Panigale V4 without the fairings, because that’s essentially what it is.

Ducati says that the Streetfighter’s LED headlight and V-shaped DRL “o n the one hand, it recalls the front of the Panigale V4 and, on the other, evokes the crazy grin of the Joker.” Do you want to know how I got these scars? Please give me a break.

Joker inspired or not, it’s a badass bike. Probably too much bike for the average rider. That doesn’t mean I still don’t want to go wrestle it around some mountain roads, however.

The E-Bikes

The Ducati MIG-RR was first presented a year ago at EICMA, giving Ducati an entrance to the e-bike market. This year the company is showing off a trio of new bikes.

The MIG-RR Limited (foreground) will be built in a run of just 50 bikes worldwide. It features Ohlins suspension, carbon wheels, and an electronically-shifted gearbox. It is kitted out in a special Ducati Corse livery. It will probably come with a super premium price.

In the middle is the MIG-S, which is a performance-oriented mountain bike with electric assist. This is a less-expensive version of the MIG-RR, which is a good thing, because the MIG-RR is about $7,0oo.

And on the end is the one I really want, the new E-Scrambler. It’s a street-oriented electric assist bike. This will be the least expensive of the three, for sure.

No word on power or cost for any of these three.

New Sub-models

Here’s a new 800 cc entry- ish- level Ducati Scrambler that looks pretty damn cool. It’s set to start at $87 95, which is a smidge more than the Scrambler Sixty2 model, which starts at $7995.

Then there’s the new Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour which is designed to provide a package that long-haul highway riders will want to straddle all day long. It starts at $23,295.

The pair of new Diavels and the new Monster amount to little more than color change packages. Still pretty cool.