Driver Jams Lamborghini Aventador Under Truck, Walks Away

I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve wondered if a low-slung sports car like a McLaren 720S or the new Rimac Nevera would be able to pass under the bed of a semi truck trailer. They look like they should be able to fit under snugly. Well now, one Lamborghini driver has discovered that this actually isn’t the case, as they got their Aventador wedged underneath the trailer of a semi truck.



The crash, which was first reported by Road & Track, happened in Georgia when a Lamborghini Aventador hit the rear of a semi truck. The car was wedged beneath the rear of the truck, crushing its roof and front end.

The crash resulted in damage across almost the entire car, except around the Lamborghini’s iconic scissor doors. These remained operational, so could be opened in order to help the driver out.

The site reports that Spencer Hyde, 36, was driving along the Georgia highway “when he lost control of his Lamborghini and struck the back of an 18-wheeler.” Hyde picked up “minor injuries” in the crash, which caused two lanes of I-75 to close for nearly an hour and a half. The damage caused by the crash was captured by TikTok user @egrullon12, who shared footage of the aftermath online.



Local news site the Gordon Gazette shared a statement from Georgia State Patrol following its investigation into the crash, which determined that Hyde was “ traveling at a high rate of speed” before losing control of the car. The site reports:

“On July 22, at approximately 12:10 p.m., a BOLO was issued for a Lamborghini traveling north on I-75 at more than 100 MPH. At approximately 12:32 p.m., Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador on I-75 north at MM 329. “The investigation determined the driver of the Lamborghini, Spencer Hyde, age 36, was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tractor trailer traveling in the right lane of I-75. As a result of the impact, the Lamborghini became trapped underneath the trailer.”

According to the Gordon Gazette, lawmakers are continuing their investigation into the incident and it isn’t yet clear if Hyde will face charges for his role in the crash.