Drift them. Do it. I dare you.

If you’re lucky, you might be able to do as well as the wild crew at AcademeG (the madmen behind the Bentley “tank” and ZIL-X5M mashup) and their thousand horsepower KAMAZ drift machine.

Advertisement

My Russian isn’t great, so I don’t have a real grip on the details of the fabrication project that gave us this monstrous three-axle drift monster. The video below has some good footage of what it took to restore this truck, which appears to be a KAMAZ 5320, and turn it into a 1000 horsepower drifter, and the whole story is available on a playlist here.

From what I can tell, the most important modifications (other than the significant power bump) this truck received are to the rear differentials. Welding a rear differential is one of the easiest ways to increase oversteer, which is exactly what you want in a drift car (or truck) but it wasn’t clear at first whether the technique would work with two drive axles.

As you can see, it DID work. It worked real well. And I think it’s important to learn the real lesson here. Drift more trucks.