Dozens Of Supercars Seized From African Dictator's Son Sold For Millions At Auction

Photo : Bonhams

The pick of the litter, for my money (I have no money), is a Koenigsegg One:1, which went for $4.6 million and which Koenigsegg was previously extremely mad online about. But there are just so many, including a McLaren P1 ($1.2 million), a Lamborghini Veneno ($8.3 million), an Aston Martin One-77 ($1.5 million), a Ferrari Enzo ($3.1 million), and a Porsche 918 Spyder ($1.5 million.)



The Koenigsegg went for double Bonhams’ upward projection of $2.3 million, suggesting that Koenigsegg was actually right when it posted an ill-tempered blog in June saying that Bonhams’ projection was “way under market value” and “totally unfounded.”

The collection of supercars was owned by the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of dictator Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasog. It was seized by Swiss police in 2016 after an investigation into financial wrongdoing. All of the cars sold today had no reserve, with the proceeds going to charity .

Seventy-five cars in total were sold at the auction, twenty-five of which were seized from Obiang:

Not a lot of love for the Bentley Turbo R I see.