Donkervoort's Getting Into Colored Carbon Fiber

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

I know you wake up every morning wondering: “What’s Donkervoort up to?” Well, after claiming to have a car that can pull two g’s in a turn, its now adding an embellishment. Would you like your Dutch supercar in colored carbon fiber?



We’re not yet sure what to make of the D8 GTO-JD70’s alleged party trick, that it’s supposed to be able to turn hard enough to effectively force twice the gravity your meat-and-water-sack (body) is accustomed to. I’m actually not even sure it would be the first car to claim 2g in turning... wasn’t there another super low-pro supercar that could do this? (Cursory research suggests it was the Dallara Stradale, if anybody wants to start a thread about that in the comment section.)



Anyway, I happen to think numbers are largely uninteresting here. It’s a tiny insectile car with an Audi RS3 engine, it’s called “Donkervoort,” and I’m sure it’ll be far faster than anyone will really be able to appreciate for an extended period of time. But you might have known that already–the car was introduced earlier this summer.

The new-news this week is that the car’s going to be offered as a Bare Naked Carbon Edition, which reportedly makes the ridiculously lithe vehicle even lighter (this car is about 1,500 pounds... before the carbon kit.)

Since Donkervoort sent out a big batch of photos along with this announcement, let’s all enjoy them together here:

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

Photo : Donkervoort Automobielen

The D8 GTO-JD70 lists for about €200,000 (about $235,000) including the Kingdom of the Netherlands’ brutal 21 percent value-added tax, but the options list is extensive and you could run up a much higher tab spec’ing your Donk’ out just-so.



I’m into it. In fact, I think this is one of the coolest cars on the road and I would love to explain to everyone I met in traffic how to pronounce “Donkervoort.” In fact, shoot, how do you say the name of this preposterous car?