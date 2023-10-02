Doing Their Part: Detroit Area Strip Club Lets Striking Auto Workers In For Free

Seeing workers stand up and support each other is a beautiful thing, and that’s precisely what is happening at one Detroit-area strip club. Dream Girls Detroit in Lincoln Park, Michigan, is offering free admission to United Auto Workers members for the duration of their strike against the Big Three automakers, according to the Detroit Metro Times.

“The United Auto Workers are not only essential to the city of Detroit, but our country’s infrastructure as a whole,” Andrew Woods, a representative for Dream Girls, told the Metro Times. “Because of their hard work and dedication, we decided to give back during these times of uncertainty.”

According to the outlet, all UAW members have to provide proof of employment and be 21 or older to get in on the deal. Folks, this is beautiful. This is what the working class is all about. It brings a tear to my eye.

Want some even better news, UAW members? The Metro Times says that if you’re trying to get a little zooted before heading to the strip club, you can stop by Ultra Cannabis or the Greenhouse Walled Lake in Michigan. Both are offering deals on weed to UAW members for the duration of the strike. This is truly a dudes rock, hell yeah brother, solidarity forever moment.

As we have previously reported, the strike against the Big Three: Ford, GM and Stellantis, has been going on for about three weeks at this point. On Friday, September 27, UAW president Shawn Fain announced that the strike would be expanding to more vehicle plants, and now 25,000 members are on strike across the country. They’re looking for a better contract that’ll give them benefits like higher wages and a 32-hour workweek.