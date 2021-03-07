Detroit Auto Workers Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine To Stimulate Economy

Photo : JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP ( Getty Images )

Auto workers employed by the Big Three who live or work in Detroit, Michigan are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, The Detroit Free Press reports. The goal here is to get these workers back on the job producing cars to begin further stimulating the American economy, which has taken a serious hit due to shutdowns and a lack of spending.

The city plans to start with employees of Stellantis’ two Jeep plants, which means that 8,000 union members are currently eligible. This first vaccine rollout also accounts for workers in certain other Stellantis facilities. Ford and General Motors employees are also eligible but will have to request vaccination.



“Manufacturing requires large numbers of employees to work in relatively close proximity to each other day after day,” Detroit mayor Mike Duggan said. “So we felt it was important to prioritize them as a group to protect them, the public and our economy.

“If you live in the city, but work in Dearborn or Warren — or no matter where you live, but you work in Detroit — all you have to do is call the number and get your vaccine in a matter of days.” If you think you’re eligible, you can call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment. All you have to do when you show up is to verify you work for one of the automakers in question by showing a pay stub or company ID.

For the folks at the Jeep plant, they’ll be able to work directly with their facility to learn more about the vaccine and schedule appointments.

Detroit is prioritizing Stellantis is because it reached out to the city to organize this vaccination program—not out of any favoritism. But it does sound like GM has already been in talks with the city of Detroit to get that process moving.