The Woodward Dream Cruise will take place this Saturday in suburban Detroit. As is tradition, huge numbers of cars will cruise the fabled avenue all week leading up to The Big Rolling Car Show. I plan to be among them. You should be, too.

I will take whichever vehicle I can get running to the Troy Walmart parking lot on Thursday and Friday at 7:00 P.M. At about 7:45, I’ll lead whoever shows up in a cruise down Woodward avenue.



Usually the turnout at our Walmart cruises is great, so if you’re bored and want to meet car people, I’ll see you Thursday and/or Friday at seven at 2001 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084. Also, join the Detroit Jalop Facebook page.

It’s totally unsanctioned, so if you show up late and there’s nobody there, it’s because we got Das Boot. It should be fine, though.



Keep burnouts to a minimum. The literal minimum.

