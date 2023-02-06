Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Trainlopnik

Derailed Freight Train in Ohio Could Explode, Authorities Warn

Nearby residents were warned that an explosion could send shrapnel up to a mile from the railway.

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (5)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Derailed Freight Train in Ohio Could Explode, Authorities Warn
Photo: Gene J. Puskar (AP)

This past Saturday, a cargo train crossing Ohio derailed due to a mechanical failure. We’re no strangers to derailments in the U.S., but this one stands out for one major difference: Its cargo. The train held 20 cars of hazardous materials, five of which were filled with vinyl chloride — a toxic chemical that’s now at risk of detonating, showering the surrounding area with noxous gases and shrapnel.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The Long-Lost Footage Of The Legendary $500 Postal Jeep Road Trip Is Finally Here On April 1
March 29, 2021
Tesla, Just Like You, Lost a Ton of Money on Bitcoin in 2022
Friday 3:12PM

Residents within a one-mile radius of the crash have been ordered to evacuate, according to CBS News, under penalty of jail time. Their concern lies with temperature and pressure changes inside the vinyl chloride tanks, due to the nearby burning cars. Vinyl chloride, according to the Associated Press, carries risks of multiple cancers stemming from exposure. Should that chemical detonate, it could send noxious gases — or even debris from the train cars themselves — up to a mile.

Image for article titled Derailed Freight Train in Ohio Could Explode, Authorities Warn
Photo: Gene J. Puskar (AP)
Advertisement

The train was made up of more than 100 cars, en route from Illinois to Pennsylvania, when it derailed last Saturday. CNN cites a mechanical failure as the cause of the crash, noting an issue with one of the train’s axles that investigators had identified on video. The train’s crew received an alert about the failure and attempted to engage the emergency brakes, but it appears that alone wasn’t enough to stop the wreck.

Failures like these were a concern raised by railway unions during their contract negotiations last year — a concern ultimately overridden by the Biden administration over strike fears. It’s unclear whether more in-depth safety inspections, something directly cited as necessary by railroad workers, would have averted this current threat. All we know is that those concerns about railway companies prioritizing profits over safety now seem to be ringing terribly true.

Beyond CarsTrainlopnik