Dashcam Captures Woman Running into Car in Possible Carjacking Attempt

Dashcam footage recently posted to the Facebook page of Dash Cam Owners Australia shows a startling collision. The video begins with a driver navigating a roundabout late at night in Browns Plains, a suburb about 17 miles south of Brisbane. As they exit the roundabout, a woman standing by a traffic sign darts out into the road. She runs out in front of the vehicle, braces herself, and then jumps at the car.

The heavy impact knocks the woman to the ground. Another person runs out to help her, yelling at the driver to stop. The driver quickly reverses and then goes around the pair to pull away. It was apparent that something possibly more sinister could have happened if the driver stayed around. Dash Cam Owners Australia added:



“Dashcam footage of alleged insurance fraud incident. There were several people approaching from behind the vehicle instantly after the incident, driver fled due to risk of carjacking/suspecting a fraudulent claim at 3am in Browns Plains.”

While insurance fraud schemes like this are not uncommon, several other people approaching the vehicle after the collision could suggest that it was a carjacking attempt. According to News.com.au, a Queensland police spokesperson said:

“The driver reported the incident to police shortly after the incident. Police attended the location but were unable to locate those involved. No formal complaint has been made to police at this time however investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

More evidence that you have to be aware that anything can happen on the road, and owning a dashcam could be helpful.