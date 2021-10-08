Denmark doesn’t like drivers who break its speed limits, not even those behind the wheel of exotic Italian supercars. One disgruntled Lamborghini owner found that out the hard way this week.



To combat reckless drivers in the country, lawmakers in Denmark brought in strict new powers that allow police to impound cars caught exceeding the speed limit.

These new powers were put to the test this week, when a resident of Nordic neighbor Norway was caught breaking the speed limit as they passed through Denmark in their new Lamborghini Huracan. Under the increased powers granted to police, officers were able to immediately seize the speeding vehicle.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the new powers mean that police can impound and auction any vehicle caught driving in an unsafe manner. The AP report also explained that any money earned from that auction would go right back into Danish coffers.

The confiscated Huracan was reportedly purchased just a few hours earlier in Germany. The driver was then traveling back to their home in Norway when they decided to test the new car’s power. But that owner chose to push the limits in the wrong country.

When police caught the car speeding, the owner, reported to be an Iraqi citizen resident in Norway, was clocked doing 147 mph. The speed limit in the area was almost half that, at 80 mph.

As well as losing their new Lamborghini, AP reported that the car’s owner will also be fined for speeding.

But, I guess this disgruntled European driver would probably rather have a bashed up Lambo than no Lambo at all.