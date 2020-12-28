Cool Tool: The Wrench Extender Is A Safer Way To Add Leverage To A Wrench

Screenshot : sixtyfiveford / Youtube

Over the past few weeks we’ve looked at a new take on adjustable wrenches, hand impact drivers and tools to deal with rounded bolt heads. This week’s tool, the wrench extender, makes applying more leverage to a wrench an easier and safer task.



Reader SlipIntoTheFieldLikeHanSolo — nice name — recommended this handy wrench extender.

I’m sure we’ve all been there. You’re several hours deep into wrenching, and you just can’t get the leverage to turn a bolt. To make matters worse, you can’t even get a breaker bar in there. An old trick would be to connect another wrench to the first wrench, then turn them as one. But w hen this doesn’t work, it can go south really quickly. Aside from potentially damaging your tools, you can get hurt. My fingers have more than one scar from tool hacks that didn’t work.

That’s where a tool like this comes into play. Think of it as a breaker bar for your wrenches and hex-head drive tools. Some of you may be thinking, “just use a pipe,” but in my experience you will eventually run into a problem where your pipe doesn’t fit correctly, if at all.

This short video by YouT ube channel sixtyfiveford not only shows the downsides of the old-school methods, but how to make your own wrench extender. Watch how the tool grips the wrench nice and firml y.

Don’t worry if you don’t have the means or desire to make your own — there are plenty of these in the world. The Mueller Kueps model suggested by SlipIntoTheFieldLikeHanSolo is only $50.

Do you know of a weird or unique but must-have tool you think every wrencher should have? Do you want to see us put a type of tool to the test and see how it performs? Shoot me an email or drop it down in the comments!