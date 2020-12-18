Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Wrenching

Cool Tool: The Hand Impact Helps You Remove Stubborn Screws

Mercedes Streeter
Illustration for article titled Cool Tool: The Hand Impact Helps You Remove Stubborn Screws
Screenshot: backyardmech / YouTube

Over the past few weeks we’ve looked at an electric jack for roadside emergencies, a new take on adjustable wrenches and tools to deal with rounded bolt heads. This week’s tool, a hand impact driver, makes removing stuck and rusty screws a breeze.

Readers Taema and edv1000r suggested this tool. At first, I wondered why I would want a hand impact driver when I can zip off any bolt using my overpowered cordless impact wrench. Then I started doing some research, and it actually makes sense.

Don’t think of this tool as a replacement for a power impact wrench but as a complement to it. Use a hand impact to break loose rusty, stuck screws.

One job they’re handy for is removing the screws that sometimes hold brake rotors on. In my experience, these screws are usually so stuck and rusted that I immediately strip the head in a futile effort to loosen them. I’ve more than once drilled out the screw just so I could finish a brake job. Little did I know there’s a perfect tool just for this kind of job.

Check out this YouTube video from backyardmech to see one of these tools in action:

The setup is easy. Slide in the desired bit, set the tool to loosen or tighten with a twist of the handle, then hit the impact with a hammer to drive the screw.

The best part is that these tools are inexpensive. The TEKTON model recommended by Taema is only $16 online and the Lisle model recommended by edvf100r is only $50. Both come with a set of bits. Checking places like eBay and Amazon reveals a nice variety of the tools.

I’m soon adding a new element to this tool series. Instead of just showing you cool tools, I want to put different models of tools to the test, Jalopnik style!

Do you know of a weird or unique but must-have tool you think every wrencher should have? Do you want to see us put a type of tool to the test and see how it performs? Shoot me an email or drop it down in the comments!

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and Student Pilot. Loves all types of vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), AmTran School Bus, VW W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E, Honda CBR600

DISCUSSION

a-barth
A. Barth

Impact drivers are fantastic. I bought one *mumble* years ago to do a clutchectomy on a motorcycle where the engine cover screws were stuck. (The impact driver bit was similar enough to JIS that it worked beautifully.)

I have also heard/read/been told that sometimes a center punch can help in a pinch. The idea is that when the screws are tightened, there is some stretching of the threaded part that puts tension on the whole thing and makes it [more] difficult to remove. I’m not convinced that’s true: seems like it would be difficult to get the screw that tight. I think the center punch method is more about impacting the screw and loosening the hold caused by corrosion.

Also, if you’re gonna use an impact driver, wear eye protection and do not strike the driver with a hardened tool that is likely to chip (like a claw hammer).