Cool Tool: The Pliers Wrench Is An Awesome Take On A Couple Of Old Tools

Screenshot : German Tool Reviews/YouTube

Over the past few weeks we’ve looked at an electric jack for roadside emergencies and tools to help you reach tight spots and deal with rounded bolt heads. This week’s tool, pliers wrenches, combine the time-tested adjustable wrench and pliers into one.

Advertisement

Reader ASW12 recommended a Knipex Pliers Wrench. At first, I passed it up because I thought it looked like a mere pair of water pump pliers. Then I noticed that it’s way more interesting than that.

My old adjustable wrench (sometimes called a crescent wrench, after an original producer) is one of my favorite tools. It’s nice to be able to quickly adjust the wrench to fit whatever fastener I’m removing instead of constantly switching sockets. However, the tool isn’t always able to fit the space or get the best grip. As a result, it can sometimes round off a nut or bolt head.

Advertisement

Photo : Mercedes Streeter

This is where a pliers wrench is supposed to shine. These tools offer the flexibility of an adjustable wrench with the clamping force of pliers. You basically get the best of both tools in one. YouTube channel German Tool Reviews compares different brands of pliers wrenches and breaks down how they work:

I absolutely love this reader suggestion, and I’m going to give one a try for myself. I already love my crescent wrench, so it seems I can’t go wrong with one of these.

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $278

Do you know of a weird or unique but must-have tool you think every wrencher should have? Shoot me an email or drop it down in the comments!