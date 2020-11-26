Here's A Test Of Universal Joint Sockets For Those Hard-To-Reach Spots

Screenshot : ClientGraphics

Over the past few weeks we looked at tools you can use to find lost bolts and tools to help you remove rounded bolts. This week’s tools, universal joint sockets, help you turn fasteners tight spaces, but they’re obviously not going to handle as much torque as a standard socket.



To show you just how much it takes to kill a universal joint socket, Chris from the ClientGraphics YouTube Channel put a wide selection of universal joint sockets to the test. Check the video out below:

The end results were surprising, at least to me. The most expensive sockets didn’t perform a whole lot better than the cheaper ones. However, now I know that using a universal joint socket to lay down some serious torque is a bad idea. Use them for tight spaces, not to make a janky breaker bar.

Do you know of an unique but must-have tool you think every wrencher should have? Shoot me an email or drop it down in the comments!