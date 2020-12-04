Cool Tool: An Electric Hydraulic Jack Kit Is An All-In-One Solution For A Quick Tire Change

Screenshot : Chris Does What ( Other

Over the past few weeks we looked at tools you can use to help remove rounded bolts and tools that can reach tight spots. This week’s tools, electric hydraulic jack kits, help you jack up your car, remove wheels, replace wheels and inflate tires all with one simple box.



Last week, reader knowonelse suggested a quality floor jack as a tool every wrencher should have. I absolutely agree. I don’t go anywhere without a floor jack and a cordless impact in case I need to do a roadside wheel swap. Floor jacks are quicker and more stable than scissor jacks.

For today’s entry I was going to show you a sweet video of jacks being tested to destruction, but instead this video caught my eye. The Chris Does What YouTube channel tested an Electric Hydraulic Jack Kit.

Admittedly, I was skeptical. Why would I want to use a 12-volt jack instead of my trusty floor jack? But I didn’t know about the kit’s multiple features. In addition to the jack, it also works as an impact wrench, good for around 250 ft-lb, and a tire inflator. In a followup video made two years later, Chris said he had successfully lifted some 100 vehicles with the jack, so it sounds like they can be reasonably reliable.

There are a number of these kits on Amazon and eBay. With some you’ll get pretty neat bonuses like safety triangles and glass-breaking hammers. I’m content sticking with my manual floor jack and separate impact, but I think one of these kits could be useful to keep around for emergencies. Based on the reviews, I would recommend being extra careful to lift the car on a flat, stable surface and as always, use a jack stand.



Do you know of a weird or unique but must-have tool you think every wrencher should have? Shoot me an email or drop it down in the comments!