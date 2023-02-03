Consumer Reports 10 Most Satisfying Vehicles to Own in 2023

It’s important to test drive a vehicle before you buy it, but even if you do, there’s no guarantee you won’t later find some things you didn’t notice at first. Maybe things start to squeak after six months. Maybe you go on a road trip and discover the seats start to get pretty uncomfortable after three hours. Maybe the infotainment system constantly freezes, and the dealership can’t fix it.

But sometimes you buy a car, and the longer you own it, the more convinced you are that you made the right choice. Consumer Reports recently released a list of the vehicles its readers found most satisfying to own. If you’re in the market for something new, definitely give this list a look. And if you’re not, well, there’s no shame in window shopping.