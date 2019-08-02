Comment Of The DayYour good comments.
Today we talked about the potential benefits of being a repeat customer at a car dealership, but a few commenters brought up a good point to add to that.
While a certain salesperson may or may not hook you up with a good price on a car, a professional one very well may be earnest about creating a relationship with you. Hanging on to that person’s business card can be a good move if you plan on buying more than one car from a certain store.
With that, enjoy your weekends, and stay cool. Here’s what I’m listening to to relax after this week. And yeah, I would totally but chrome wheels on my Corvette.