Image: Joe Girard

Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

Today we talked about the potential benefits of being a repeat customer at a car dealership, but a few commenters brought up a good point to add to that.



<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

While a certain salesperson may or may not hook you up with a good price on a car, a professional one very well may be earnest about creating a relationship with you. Hanging on to that person’s business card can be a good move if you plan on buying more than one car from a certain store.

With that, enjoy your weekends, and stay cool. Here’s what I’m listening to to relax after this week. And yeah, I would totally but chrome wheels on my Corvette.