It’s easy to get wrapped up in excitement over the fact that half-ton diesel trucks are a thing now. At least, I know myself and David Tracy here are feeling it. But if you’re really thinking about plunking down the cash to buy one, it pays to do some math first.



Diesel trucks are generally desirable because they offer a combination of torque, durability, and efficiency that gas trucks can’t always match. But, as jlnbos points out here, that’s not always beneficial in every use case.

It’s also important to note that the engines going into the new generation of half-ton diesels are not the same as the huge ones that live in three-quarter ton trucks.

Small diesels can be cool, especially if you like range and grunt and that sweet, sweet clatter chatter they make as they run. But they’re not always the optimal choice. Just something to keep in mind when you’re comparison shopping.