Photo: Chevrolet

Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

I really like the Chevrolet Malibu. It’s a competent commuter sedan in a world suffering from SUV-itis. And like Patrick, I was totally and completely unaware that Chevy had been building a hybrid version that was capable of 49 damn miles per gallon in the city. That’s within spitting distance of Prius numbers in a sedan that actually fits adult humans.

GM has a history of building cars that it should rightly be proud of, and then completely ignoring them. I should know, I bought one of GM’s large and totally unloved sons.

Advertisement

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

For pointing out a thing I totally agree with, I’m awarding MP81 with today’s COTD victory. Congratulations. Don’t spend it all in one place.