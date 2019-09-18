Comment Of The DayYour good comments.
I really like the Chevrolet Malibu. It’s a competent commuter sedan in a world suffering from SUV-itis. And like Patrick, I was totally and completely unaware that Chevy had been building a hybrid version that was capable of 49 damn miles per gallon in the city. That’s within spitting distance of Prius numbers in a sedan that actually fits adult humans.
GM has a history of building cars that it should rightly be proud of, and then completely ignoring them. I should know, I bought one of GM’s large and totally unloved sons.
For pointing out a thing I totally agree with, I’m awarding MP81 with today’s COTD victory. Congratulations. Don’t spend it all in one place.