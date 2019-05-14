Photo: Ford

Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

Car culture’s not dying, it’s just evolving. Like fashion. Also like fashion, it’s cyclical. What’s cheap and whatever’d now is tomorrow’s artifact, and the treasured classics that are about to become uncool? Well, it’ll be a buyer’s market eventually.



I liked this take from today’s post about car culture:

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

I don’t think you’re going to be able to buy a Superbird for the lint in your pocket like Joe Dirt or something, but AdamVIP’s got a good point. At least some of the classic and restomod V8s that were once loved will be liquidated at yard sales over the next 10 and 20 years.

You could score something cool for pretty cheap–especially since gasoline might be as precious as clean water by then. Oh, both of which I assume we’ll be fighting over with swords and sticks.

Joking aside, we’ll be alright. It’s fine, everything’s fine.