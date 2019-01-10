Comment Of The Day: Turbo Edition

Comment Of The DayYour good comments.
VTOL no longer stands for vertical take-off and landing. Now that Porsche and Boeing have teamed up for a future flying car project it’s sure to be an electric powered model in which the T stands for Turbo. Voluminous Turbo Over land. Veritably Turbo Out Wind. Velocity Turbo Only Warpspeed. Whatever they call it in Porsche-land, T means Turbo.
It’s an older joke, but it checks out. Thank you Thomas for this wonderful quip. It has earned you the Comment Of Turbo Day crown. What an honor.