Any time the Hyundai Veloster comes up, there are takes and opinions about its unusual door situation. Is the one-and-two door design practical and convenient, or an affront to your aesthetic sensibilities?

It seemed to me like most Jalopnik commenters, especially those who identified themselves as Veloster owners, were in favor of the single driver’s door and two passenger doors layout of the car.

I’m a fan myself.

But since it was such a big discussion in the Veloster N versus other hatchbacks thread from earlier today, I thought it warranted honing in on. What say you–is the Veloster’s asymmetrical door design a plus or a turn-off?