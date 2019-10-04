Comment Of The Day: The Sound Of Burnouts Edition

Screenshot : Hoonigan Daily Transmission on YouTube

Burnouts, oversteer, big smokey donuts, laying elevens. Whatever you do with it, exorbitant quantities of tire-roasting torque are always an invitation for a good time. Sure, it might not make for a great daily-driver, but if you’ve got a big tire budget and a wide open skid pad, let it rip!

And now, thanks to SamJam, you’ve got a theme song to sing along to while you’re shredding big round black tires into world-ruining microplastics.

Advertisement

Thank you SamJam12 for your incredible contribution to tire-shredding society. For this, you’ve earned today’s COTD crown. Wear it with pride as you stunt on fools with your rubber roasting skills.