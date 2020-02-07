Comment Of The Day: 'Military Grade' Doesn't Mean You Want It

Screenshot : Z-Ration ( Amazon

Those of us whose experience in the armed forces is limited to pwning noobs in Call Of Duty hear “military-grade ” and assume whatever comes next will be elite and tough. People in marketing seem to think the same way. Folks who have actually served... not so much.

I don’t know if superstar commenter HamerheadFistpunch was actually in the military or not, but their assessment of the phrase “military-grade” as “eyeroll city” seemed pretty accurate.

As much as Americans love to think of soldiers as high-tech super heroe s, in reality, the military’s methodology in acquiring equipment usually has more to do with “how can we get a lot of this very cheaply” rather than “how can we make this the toughest version of what ever.”

M ilitary-grade pizza is, uh, just one fine example.

Anyway, “military -grade” as an advertising point needs to die next to “sporty dynamism” and “emotional” as vague nonsense. Thank you to those who suit up and serve the country anyway.