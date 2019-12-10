Drive Free or Die.
Comment Of The Day

Comment Of The Day: Microtransactions Edition

Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Ford
2.4K
12
Save
Image: Forza
Comment Of The DayYour good comments.
PrevNextView All

Here’s one quick and easy way that Ford could sell decontented cars and trucks and still turn a massive profit; learn from the video game industry. Offer a cheap platform, then push options as microtransactions after the fact.

Advertisement

What a great idea! Gambling on getting that rare color option? You might have to buy a dozen or more paint box options. Do you really want the big engine and a short bed? Cross your fingers that the boxes you purchase hold those options, or just buy a bunch of extra boxes to be sure.

Thanks Bilious for coming up with that incredible idea. Truly genius. Enjoy today’s COTD victory for your troubles.

Share This Story

About the author

Bradley Brownell
Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

TwitterPosts