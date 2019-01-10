Comment Of The Day: Made Up Words Edition

I love made up words. I occasionally make up my own words, but it’s even better when I find a made up word I’ve never made up before. Especially when it’s related to cars. Some of the world’s greatest made up words are multi-word portmanteaus. Like “quatrofolienflameblowupanello”. Excellent made up word.

Oh yeah, that’s the good stuff. Almost as good as the classic episode of The Simpsons in which the titular family travels to Italy to pick up a new Lamborgotti Fasterossa.

Congratulations to the Goat for winning today’s COTD, simply by dint of a glorious made up word. Language is malleable, and quatrofolienflameblowupanello is the perfect proof for why the best way to use language is to have a little fun with it.