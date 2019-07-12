Illustration for article titled Comment of the Day: If You&#39;re Going to Spend Money on Anything, Make It Tires Edition
Comment Of The DayYour good comments.  

Our dear David Tracy is off on another adventure, kind of, having acquired yet another a $500 Jeep he’ll probably end up driving for years. But the point of this post is to talk priorities.

Andrew Daisuke here, I think, was being sarcastic in their assessment of Mr. Tracy’s build plan. But if you can get a car you like for around $1,000, it is really not necessarily a bad idea to spend more money on tires than you paid for the car.

Your tires are the only thing that affects every aspect of your vehicle’s performance: acceleration, braking, fuel economy, and handling. Well, aside from overall weight I guess. And of course, tires being in good, grippy condition are critical to your safety on the road.

So don’t be ashamed of putting nice tires on a tired car. At the very least, it will help you get the most out of it.