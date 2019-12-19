Comment Of The Day: Formula One Discourse Edition

Image : AP Images

As we inch closer to Formula One’s massive rulebook rewrite, and consider it in context of a massive increase in interest in Formula E from manufacturers, sponsors, and fans alike, we need to consider if this change will be enough. Could the sport be doing more to make the competition closer and the playing field more level?

With that in mind, there isn’t much more enjoyable than a long internet rant, and irisfailsafe5000 has a great one for us tonight.

That’s a long winded way of saying F1 kinda doesn’t need to exist anymore.

For what it’s worth, I agree. What purpose does Formu la One, in its current state, serve? The hybrid tech in F1 is only barely more advanced than the stuff found on the street. Tires, chassis, suspension tech? Does any of that have a carry over to street tech? Highly doubtful. So these manufacturers are using it as an advertising expenditure costing somewhere from a quarter to half a billion dollars per season.

While the tracks and the cars themselves may not be as technically interesting, the racing in Formula E is miles better than anything on display in F1 this year. And at a fraction of the cost to the manufacturers. That’s got to stand for something.

And before the $175 million budget cap comes in for 2021, Ferrari is just going to dump a shit load of dollars into its team this year to help it have a leg up for 2021. Because of course it is.

I don’t think I’ve seen two separate comments on the same topic on the same day be worthy of COTD before, but today is that day. One made me consider what I know about the sport, and the other made me laugh.

