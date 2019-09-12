Image: Fox 2000 Pictures

Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

Quit your job. Fix an old Land Rover. Prove you’re alive. If you don’t claim your humanity you will become a statistic. You have been warned.

We all have a friend from high school living inside us. Ready to break out and act out our id. We go about our day living life as The Narrator (the ego/David Tracy), but really we just want to be Justin from high school. The kind of guy that haphazardly buys broken Land Rovers and dumps them in the yard of an unsuspecting David. Can’t we just be Justin? For once?

Today’s COTD victory goes to Rev. Monogamous Bottomless Demopoulos for claiming humanity. To everyone who spent their day today selling soap, go buy a busted ass Land Rover right now. But the first rule is you can’t talk about owning a busted ass Land Rover.