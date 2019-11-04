Comment Of The Day: Double Dip Edition

It’s not that I’ve never noticed this before, but I guess it’s never been brought to my attention that Mercedes has a habit of putting an embarassingly large star smack in the middle of the grille, and then plopping one right above it at the leading edge of the hood. Why separate badges?

One is enough. The second is supplemental and unnecessary . Thank you, I loathe it.

For bringing this to our collective attention today, Stephen gets the Monday COTD victory. Congratulations Stephen. You will get one trophy and then another smaller trophy mounted right next to it.

