Comment Of The Day: Cosmo Edition

It’s about time Mazda built a new Cosmo model. The compact sporty model has been a staple of Mazda’s lineup in the past, but the last Cosmo was seen in 1996 with the luxurious JC-generation model. It’s been long enough that a reboot should have come along about a decade ago. We’ve had three different Spider-Mans since then.

Rollo75 has the right idea. Take the excellent chassis from the Mazda2/Demio and add rotary power, preferably with a turbo, to the front wheels. It’s just so wild it might work. Especially if Mazda gave the ridiculous little sport hatch a 3-door version again. This sounds like it would be an incredible amount of fun.

Unrealistic fun, but fun nonetheless.

Congratulations Rollo75, for telling us your long-shot wild dreams. Don’t be afraid to reach for the stars. You might just come down with a COTD victory.