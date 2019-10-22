Comment Of The Day: Casual Renault Edition

Look, Renault isn’t looking for anything serious. It’s had enough of McLaren’s back and forth. That team is hot then its cold. You know? It’s time that Renault kicked off its shoes, put on a comfy hoodie, and had a stiff drink. Renault is ready for some Renault time.

In fact, this weekend Renault is taking a trip to Mexico. They’ve always had a bit of wanderlust. Don’t eat the worm, ha ha.

Advertisement

Thank you Arch Duke Maxyenko for saying what many of us were thinking. This was just the kind of comment I needed to see today. Congrats on your COTD victory.

Renault is a star, it just needs space.