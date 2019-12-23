Comment Of The Day: Auction Action Edition

Image : Barrett-Jackson

Car fads come and go, and we like to think we have our finger on the button here at House Jalopnik. But sometimes these trends just pop up out of nowhere, which is why we were so surprised to see this Yenko-fied Nissan Versa for sale. Of course now that we’ve heard about it, we know how widespread this kind of modification will be over the next decade. It may well be the defining car trend of the 2020s.

Yenko has always been cool. I mean, it’s even cool to say out loud. Try it. “Yenk-Oh” Yeah, that’s cool. The namesake dealership responsible for creating the famous Yenko Chevrolets of the 1960s and 70s closed its doors in 1982, but this new line of Yenko Nissans is going to surely be the talk of the collector scene. JBodyBuilder has consulted their magic 8 ball, and it has spoken.

Boomers will buy anything that reminds them of their spent youth, obviously. Thanks for the laugh, JBodyBuilder. Today you’ve earned the coveted Holiday Break COTD victory. You’ve got the title for the next 72 hours, friend. Enjoy it.