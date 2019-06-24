Screenshot: dpermadi77 (Instagram)

Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

We all had a good giggle about the comments saying the parking lot full of grounded Boeing 737s is worse than a field of wild BMW, etc., but I liked the solutions-focused idea about under-wing parking best.



Surely, these airplanes need to be kept away from the public, so people don’t put graffiti and pee and whatever else on them, but yeah, other than that, it sure seems like they could be stacked up with cars a lot more efficiently!



What a disaster all around. First, the planes can’t do their one job (flying) now they’re encroaching on car territory by stealing parking spots? The nerve.

