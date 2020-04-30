Come Watch Some Live Trucking And Chat On My SnowRunner Stream Here

Screenshot : SnowRunner

This video game SnowRunner has helped quench my thirst for off-road adventure, a little, and I’m hoping it could also be a tool for interacting with people reading Jalopnik. If you’re into trucks or games or just want to chat, I’d love it if you tuned in to my stream and let me try to entertain you this evening.



I’ve been lowkey obsessed with this game all week, which you would know if you followed me on Twitter, and I still have many rivers to cross. Or crash into.

I’m new to Twitch and video game streaming in general, and whether this becomes a recurring feature remains to be seen. But my plan here is to stream my SnowRunner game (Xbox One) from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. pacific time (6:00 to 8:00 p.m. eastern) today, April 30, 2020.

My Twitch handle is andrewatlarge (same as IG), but the video embed above this line of text should be all you need to come hang. You might need to make an account to chat but I’m pretty sure you can watch without one.

During showtime I’ll talk about the game itself, trucks, off-roading techniques (in-game and IRL), adventure stories if they come up, and answer any questions you might drop into the chat along the way. I imagine people watching, if anybody bothers to watch at all, will be kind of in and out so I’ll try to keep the narration somewhat interesting without becoming too redundant.

Yeah, I wish it were real-life wheeling with some real mud and real stakes. But we’ve got to work with 2020’s lame reality.

I will absolutely be interested in hearing your feedback, so please don’t hesitate to drop constructive complements into the comment section here, which I’ll check after the stream is over. Hatemail can go directly to raphaelorlove@jalopnet.com for expedited service.