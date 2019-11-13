Chvrches -- 'Death Stranding'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
The Norman Reedus Grunting Childcare Hike Simulator game is very weird and very good so far. Anybody else playing it?
Editor-in-Chief at Jalopnik. 2002 Toyota 4Runner.