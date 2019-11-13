Drive Free or Die.
Traffic Jams

Chvrches -- 'Death Stranding'

Patrick George
Filed to:traffic jams
43
1
Save

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

The Norman Reedus Grunting Childcare Hike Simulator game is very weird and very good so far. Anybody else playing it?

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Patrick George
Patrick George

Editor-in-Chief at Jalopnik. 2002 Toyota 4Runner.

EmailTwitterPosts