The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Even Chevy Bolt Charging Cords Are Getting Recalled For Being Dangerous Now

GM is voluntarily recalling 10,000 charging cords that could give users an electrical shock

By
Elizabeth Blackstock
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Chevrolet Bolt EV sits parked at a charging station at Stewart Chevrolet on April 25, 2023 in Colma, California
Maybe don’t touch that bit.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The Chevy Bolt has become something of an icon, so long as you believe that getting recalled repeatedly for battery-related issues is iconic. Now, we’ve learned via Carscoops that General Motors has issued a voluntary recall for the Webasto charging cables that have come with certain 2022 and 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV models. The problem is that a combination of faults in the system could lead to a user getting a shock. Not great!

Watch
GM Just Cant Seem To Quit The Chevy Bolt
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Bye Bye Bolt?
July 13, 2022
A Next-Gen Bolt EV Is On The Way From Chevrolet
July 27, 2023

According to GM, there haven’t been any recorded incidents out in real life, and testing determined that the shock would only last “1/40th of a second,” which is approximately just long enough to scare the literal and/or metaphorical shit out of you.

Advertisement

The Webasto component in question is part number 24044913 that was included in certain Bolt packages. GM says it produced 10,825 potentially affected vehicles; 9,423 of them are right here in America.

Essentially, the Webasto charging system just isn’t communicating with itself. The issue doesn’t solely lie with the software or the cord itself; instead, GM believes the interaction between software and cord is causing an issue somewhere down the line. The result is that, instead of bringing a stop to charging by unplugging your Webasto charger, electricity can continue to discharge. If you’ve unplugged your charger by hand, that means the shock is primed to get you.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As part of the recall, GM asks all buyers of the affected 2022-2023 Bolts to bring ‘em in to the dealerships for an inspection. If it’s discovered that you have one of those faulty vehicles, you’ll get a fix free of charge.

The Bolt has had a fraught existence on this planet. Back in 2021, GM was forced to recall every single Bolt because its battery could potentially burst into flames. Then, it had to recall more Bolts because the seat belt pretensioner could light the EV’s carpets on fire. As a result, GM killed off both the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, then announced it was actually quickly working on a replacement because its sales absolutely skyrocketed. Auto design, you fickle, fickle mistress.