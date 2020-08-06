Check Out The BMW M2 CS From 103 Angles

Photo : BMW

The BMW M2 CS came out about a year ago as the hot version’s hot version of the Bavarian automaker’s quintessential smallish performance luxury vehicle. Yesterday, BMW posted a huge album of pictures the Misano Blue car taken at Sachsenring. Neat!



Advertisement

I’m not sure why BMW felt compelled to share this big stack of images, but the M2 CS is a cool-enough car that I think it’s fun to have a definitive photo album of it to be able to look at later if anyone’s so inclined.

Sachsenring, where these were taken, is a 2.281-mile race track on the east side of Germany, between Berlin and Munich. MotoGP and ADAC GT Masters races go down there.

Advertisement

The M2 CS isn’t quite a race car, but I’m sure it’ll feel stiff enough to make you question that while you lean into the car’s Adaptive M Suspension to bob and weave through traffic and avoid plunging your lightweight wheels into potholes.

Other notable tools in the M2 CS’s inventory include a 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline-six paired to a six-speed three-pedal manual transmission.

BMW claims 444 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque, and a top speed of 174 mph with this thing. Curb weight’s posted at 3,417 pounds, sneaking under the M2 Competition (manual)’s figure of 3,561 pounds. A standard M2 is supposed to weigh 3,600 (with a paltry 405 HP.)

The M2 CS diet owes a lot to the car’s liberal use of carbon fiber, which you can see a whole lot of in this deep M2 CS photo album I promised:

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

Photo : BMW

Advertisement