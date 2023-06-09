Catalytic converter thieves hit car dealership in Cerritos

The theft went down at Cerritos Mitsubishi on June 4 around six a.m. A video captured by the dealer’s security guard Jaero Barba shows the thieves allegedly attempting to steal a converter off of what looks like a Mitsubishi Outlander. Barba says that after spotting the thieves, he called the cops and then attempted to distract and get their attention by honking his horn. That’s when the thieves retaliated against him.

Video shows the suspects throwing side mirrors they had broken off customer vehicles that were at the guard’s car. Then, one of the suspects threw a catalytic converter at his car and shattered the window.

Watch
The New Prius Looks Way Better Than it Needed To
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Andy Answers Your Questions on the 2023 Toyota Prius
December 15, 2022
Tesla Pauses Two Factories, But Still Wants to Increase Production
July 7, 2022

The dealer’s service department director says that the thefts have been a continuing problem for the dealership. “This year alone we’ve been hit three, maybe four times, and last year, I want to say at least another four times,” he said to KTLA.

Advertisement

The service director says that it’s actually cheaper for the dealer to just pay out of pocket to get the converters replaced rather than go the insurance route. But then the thieves come back and take the converters. “It’s not cheap and every catalytic converter is about $2,700,” he said. The dealer is currently asking for help in identifying the thieves from the video.