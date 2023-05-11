These Are the Cars You Think Should Die

We love cars, but some models are just unforgivable. For me, it’s the Hummer EV, which might as well come with an already faded and peeling bumper sticker reading “look upon my works ye mighty and despair.”
Apparently I’m not alone. Many of you take umbrage with vehicles on the market today, and rightfully so. Some of you would slice the repetitive bean-shaped CUV/SUVs from the heart of an automakers’ line-up, and some are sick of hearing about massive, over-powered trucks like the Cybertruck. All deserve to be erased from our memories and the marketplace.