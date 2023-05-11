These Are the Cars You Think Should Die

QOTD



Tesla Cybertruck, pretend "coupes" and all the other cars you'd kill.

By
Erin Marquis
A photo of a green electric Hummer on an empty street
A Hummer EV prowling the streets
Image: GMC

We love cars, but some models are just unforgivable. For me, it’s the Hummer EV, which might as well come with an already faded and peeling bumper sticker reading “look upon my works ye mighty and despair.

Apparently I’m not alone. Many of you take umbrage with vehicles on the market today, and rightfully so. Some of you would slice the repetitive bean-shaped CUV/SUVs from the heart of an automakers’ line-up, and some are sick of hearing about massive, over-powered trucks like the Cybertruck. All deserve to be erased from our memories and the marketplace.

Eventually Change, Lexus and Infinity



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: Lexus

I think someone needs to remind Lexus and Infinity that they still sell the GX and QX80, respectively. They have soldiered on essentially unchanged from over a decade ago, and look every bit of it. Every time I see one of these on the road I assume they must be out of production, and had to actually go to the manufacturer’s website to confirm that they do, indeed, still sell these things brand new. Like a pet you just can’t seem to part with no matter how sick and miserable they are, please do the humane thing and either put them down or replace them with something that wasn’t released at the same time Obama was being sworn in as president.﻿

and

The QX80 specifically needs to go, can try a new version, current needs to go, wasn’t a great package and ugly from the start. As it is I would rather go to the Nissan lot and get an Armada as will have most of the features for less in a better looking wrapper.﻿

From paradsecar, CitroenC and others.

Man's Got a List



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: BMW

Massive, oversized brodozer trucks.

Cars with CVT transmissions ( FYI, I own a Subaru with one of those )
Most of Nissan’s pitiful lineup

BMW 7 series. They’re so over-complicated that when the warranty is out they are dirt cheap, hence future paper weights.﻿

and

Those nicely priced used newer 7's with fairly low miles are enticing at a glance, until note year or miles put it just outside warranty. I then remember how much some repairs were on my fairly basic old C-Class through an independent mechanic and I come to my senses as know with a 7 series that an expensive repair with prolonged downtime is very likely.﻿

From ROBOT TURDS, CitronC and others

Hard Agree



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Photo: Ford

Most mid-tier SUVs.

Does every automaker really need like 5 different SUV models in their lineups?

I mean, let’s take Ford for example.

Do they really need the Escape, Edge, Bronco, Explorer, and Expedition?﻿

From Knyte, sausagefingers76 and others

Not Really on Sale, But I'll Give It To Them



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: Tesla

Tesla Cybertruck

At first I thought Elon was trolling the world with this abomination, but four years later we’re still being told it’s coming... someday. At this point the Cybertruck is the very definition of vapor-ware and I think the only people still interested at this time are the Tesla-bois who plunked down a deposit on one and the media who are itching for another opportunity to hurl rocks at Elon Musk.

Die already.

From Earthbound Misfit I, others

Honda Why?



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: Honda

Honda Ridgeline

Who is actually buying these new? There are so many better options for a small/midsize pickup. For example, Toyota Tacoma is cheaper, and more fuel efficient, and more usable as a “real” truck. It is a less usable Pilot. Why the hell are these still on sale?

From Paul Phongsai

Travel Back In Time and Kill the Cavalier



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: Chevrolet

Never going to happen, but mid to late 90s Chevy Cavaliers should have died 20 years ago, but I still see them driving around town. They are the ultimate “needs to die now” vehicle, but they are the Black Knight of vehicles﻿

and

A lot of people mistakenly qualify these cars as durable, but they’re not.

So many of them have been built and so many have died and have filled junkyards, spare parts are plentiful and cheap thus making things like a transmission or engine replacement financially viable even for a sub 1K heap.

They’re fundamentally bad cars, not even reliable or durable, just cheap and easy to fix.

They’re only durable through cannibalization.﻿

And

True. They never ran right in the first place, but there is always someone that can do a parts swap from a pick a part to replace a non-running part with a semi-running one.

I guess eventually, they will run out of cheap used parts and they will become a forgotten vehicle and nobody will remember they ever existed in the first place. There are lots of vehicles that have been through this cycle over the years.

But to be fair to Chevy. The Cavaliers have lived an amazing life. Most were rental cars, because nobody would pay money to actually buy one. Chevy was making tons of them and sending them directly to Avis and for a decade or so, it seemed all Avis rented was Cavaliers. And rentals get beat on. When Avis was done with them, they went to lower end rental car places and get beat on some more. Then they got auctioned out to Buy Here Pay Here places and were the cheapest way to get a vehicle with 4 sort of round tires for years.

The fact that any survive at all is a testament to GM at least making them interchangeable enough to keep them running by someone with a tree capable of being used as a support for a hoist.﻿

From hoser68, Margin Of Error and others.

Altimaly Useless



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: Nissan

The Nissan Altima. They’re just churning out fleet fodder that sooner or later will land among the buy-here-pay-here crowd who will perpetuate the stereotype and drive like complete maniacs on a spare tire and no brake lights.﻿

and

Nissan Altima

The drivers are the worst.﻿

From Midlife Miata Driver and Zachary Malo

Why Do You Exist?



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: Mitsubishi Canada

The Mitsubishi RVR

It is so old, my theory is that Mitsubishi may have forgot about it and don’t even know they’re still building it.

This old shitbox has to go.﻿

and

Aka Outlander Sport, definitely needs to shuffle off, can take Eclipse Cross with it.﻿

From Margin Of Error, CitroenC, and others

Toyota 4Nothing



Toyota 4Runner looking way more mysterious than it has any right to.

Image: Toyota

The 4Runner, the official truck of wearing a cowboy hat from H&M.﻿

From ATLABAMA

There Should Be Only One



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: Toyota

Toyota Highlander, it’s like a Sienna only worse in every conceivable way.﻿

From raitchison

No More Need Be Said on the Nissan Rogue



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Photo: Nissan

Nissan Rogue.

Do I really need to go into detail on this one??﻿

From pforrest

Hard to Argue With



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: Chevrolet

How about every oversized pickup and SUV on the road? When the hood height of today’s F-150 is only 18 inches shy of the rooftop height of an F-150 from 20 years ago, and is taller than an average 9-year old boy, something has gotta give. Pedestrian accidents are skyrocketing as a result. Lets return back to the automobile, America!﻿

From Eric Planey

Coupe in Name Only



BMW X6

Image: BMW

Crossover “coupes” like the BMW X6, huge 8-9000lb EVs with 3 second 0-60 times, pickups styled like French Pre-Dreadnought battleships.﻿

And

All the even number BMW’s, except for the Z4﻿

From icemilkcoffee, Slow Joe Crow

Another Bullshit "Coupe"



Image for article titled These Are the Cars You Think Should Die
Image: Mercedes Benz

For me, it’s the Mercedes GLC 4 door CUV “Coupe”﻿

From Manwich - now Keto-Friendly

Suburban Parking Lot Queens



Ford Raptor Ranger

Image: Ford Motor Company

What needs to die are all the huge massively heavy performance offroad trucks that are ICE only. They have the heaviest worst handling package with the least efficiency and they throw hp and less efficiency at it thinking thats cool. If you want a fast car get a smaller fast car. If you want to haul stuff you dont need 700hp. Its just owners dick measuring at the cost of the environment in trucks that they think are fast but really arent that fast. They are just heavy polluters that need to go.﻿

From boneheadotto

