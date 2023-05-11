These Are the Cars You Think Should Die

Never going to happen, but mid to late 90s Chevy Cavaliers should have died 20 years ago, but I still see them driving around town. They are the ultimate “needs to die now” vehicle, but they are the Black Knight of vehicles﻿

and

So many of them have been built and so many have died and have filled junkyards, spare parts are plentiful and cheap thus making things like a transmission or engine replacement financially viable even for a sub 1K heap.

And

True. They never ran right in the first place, but there is always someone that can do a parts swap from a pick a part to replace a non-running part with a semi-running one.

I guess eventually, they will run out of cheap used parts and they will become a forgotten vehicle and nobody will remember they ever existed in the first place. There are lots of vehicles that have been through this cycle over the years.

But to be fair to Chevy. The Cavaliers have lived an amazing life. Most were rental cars, because nobody would pay money to actually buy one. Chevy was making tons of them and sending them directly to Avis and for a decade or so, it seemed all Avis rented was Cavaliers. And rentals get beat on. When Avis was done with them, they went to lower end rental car places and get beat on some more. Then they got auctioned out to Buy Here Pay Here places and were the cheapest way to get a vehicle with 4 sort of round tires for years.

The fact that any survive at all is a testament to GM at least making them interchangeable enough to keep them running by someone with a tree capable of being used as a support for a hoist.﻿

