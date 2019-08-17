Maseratis are good. Coachbuilt limited run sports cars are good. Together, they’re better than pretty much anything out there, and the Sciàdipersia Cabriolet debuted for North America at The Quail is no exception.

Built just outside Milan by coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, the Sciàdipersia Cabriolet isn’t much more than Maserati’s ancient GranCabrio (to be replaced next year) underneath. That doesn’t bother me all too much, because the most important part of the Sciàdipersia is the exterior.

Carrozzeria Touring say that the design has its roots in the shape of the 3500GT, which the coachbuilder designed for Maserati as its first road car. Apparently, the Shah of Iran, Reza Shah Pahlavi, was unsatisfied with the 3500GT’s shape and power and requested that the two companies work together to create “a grand design of regal elegance.” The result was the Maserati 5000GT, and the Sciàdipersia, whose name is derived from the royal title of that car’s patron, is Touring’s way of paying tribute to that project.



The Sciàdipersia Cabriolet follows a coupe launched in 2018 incorporating very similar details. The Cabriolet, with its sharp, ‘70s inspired profile and cut-off kammback, hits all of the right notes for me, and I can imagine listening to that famous Maserati exhaust note with the top down would be hard to beat, even if the car isn’t as quick or agile as cars a quarter of the price with much more modern underpinnings.

