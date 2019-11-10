Buy A Porsche 928 And Have Your Butler Deal With The Chauffeur

It’s not always easy to let an employee go, even if you’re clearly a titan of industry. But if you suddenly discover a love for spirited driving when you bring home your new Porsche 928 S4, the chauffeur has got to go. Good thing you’ve got Charles around to handle things.

The Porsche 928 was Porsche’s attempt to supersede the rear-engined 911 in favor of a more conventional front-engined, rear-drive V8 configuration. While the car never ended up doing the old 911 in, it was still a fascinating machine.

You don’t have to take my word for it, though. Patrick gave us a good rundown on the car a few years back. Mr. Regular has driven one. Steve Jobs owned one and thought his computers ought to look like it. Jason told us about its weird rear sunshades. Alex Roy and Travis Okulski explained that the thing is “all chest” for some reason. Like I said, a fascinating car.