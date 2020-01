Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Where would we have been in the early ‘aughts without this band? It was tough to be a fan from like, 2001-2009, but still. They taught us so much. “This is the night. This is the sound.” Thank you for your service Gavin Rossdale, I was very confused before this song.



Man, this video is brilliant. JNCO jeans and plastic chokers as far as the eye can see.